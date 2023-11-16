A hospice has raised over £4,000 after it held its first ever firewalk.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, in Stathern, held the daring event on Saturday (November 11) at Langar Airfield and raised £4,500.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “The event - welcomed 35 participants and around 150 spectators to witness them overcoming fears and challenging their expectations to walk barefoot over 1,000 degree coals.”

A brave participant walking the hot coals.

The night began with a seminar from a certified firewalking master who coached participants in preparation.

One firewalker said it was a “very empowering” experience while another said it was “incredibly inspirational”.

Alongside the firewalk, there were magic, fire and glow-poi performances from Circus Wunderbar, which was enjoyed by many.

35 people dared to walk the hot coals.

The event was sponsored by Skydive Langar and Aly Greenway Workplace Training, with all profits being donated to the hospice.

Anyone who missed out and is keen to experience a firewalk still has the chance to do one.

Local entertainers Circus Wonderbar performed for visitors.

Firewalking UK has offered to host any individuals who would like to raise money for the hospice at their regular firewalking events.

To find out more, email fundraising@dovecottage.org.