United Living Property Services has been awarded a £3.2m contract to renovate social housing at the Earlesfield Estate in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council has identified 152 post-war properties with Asbestos Containing Material (ACM) in Grantham. It has awarded United Living Group - a provider of infrastructure, housing and property services - with the £3.288m contract for the Earlesfield Estate Capital Works Project.

A number of the properties to benefit from the works are Wimpey No Fines design, which is a typical post-war construction. In addition to removing asbestos, replacement kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted in 143 of the homes, accompanied by electrical, heating and door upgrades in a similar number.

United Living Property Services has been awarded £3.2 million for a new social housing project. Credit: United Living Property Services (58823586)

Councillor Robert Reid, SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, said: "We are very happy to be working with United Living Group on this major Earlesfield Estate improvement programme.

"We are committed to providing housing that meets the needs of all residents and I am pleased to see our funding approved by the council so that work can get underway.

"South Kesteven District Council has engaged with the tenants on the estate to enable a full understanding of the works to be undertaken and subsequent timeline.

"I hope they will be reassured by this clear commitment to improving their homes.

"It is a project that will deliver numerous benefits and is further evidence of the wider improvements we continue to see in our housing service."

Last week, Councillor Lee Steptoe, who represents Grantham Earlesfield on the district council, said the works earmarked for the estate 'barely scratch the surface'.

During the works, around 112 households will be temporarily re-homed during the renovations to minimise disruption and United Living Property Services will provide an on-site information hub and says it will take residents’ views into account.