The managing director of a Grantham engineering company says it is facing its most challenging time as it enters its 75thyear.

Sam Pask, MD of Grantham Engineering, was looking forward to a year in which the company, which has a successful history in the town, and its staff could celebrate the important anniversary.

But the pandemic has forced the company, like most in Grantham, to completely rethink its operations and to cope witha massive downturn in sales – 40 per cent in its case. It has also meant that 11 people have had to be made redundant.

Grantham Engineering (44189750)

Mr Pask told the Journal: “Having traded for 75 years, we have naturally navigated our fair share of recessions and downturns, however, due to the global Covid pandemic, 2020 will go down in our history as one of the most challenging.

“At the beginning of 2020 we were ‘business as usual’. With a healthy order book, we continued to develop our plans for growth through new products and new market exploration.

“However, with the global insurgence of coronavirus and the resulting international governmental restrictions, we lost around 40 per cent of our business virtually overnight.”

Grantham Engineering is marking its 75th year in 2021. (44189774)

Together with thousands of companies across the nation, Grantham Engineering has had to comply with UK Government guidance.

In March the firm quickly developed and implemented a ‘work-from-home’ plan for all employees who were practically and effectively able to work remotely. Factory engineers and electrical contractors remained operational so customers working in the critical industries could continue to receive supplies.

Mr Pask said: “We received a number of letters from national and international customers, requesting that we continue to manufacture and supply products to our customers within the food, pharmaceutical, materials and waste processing, recycling and construction industries.

“We immediately implemented a number of measures, including additional protective equipment, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes, two-metre social distancing rules and strict restrictions and policies regarding external visitors.

“As Government guidance changed, we too have adapted. Each employee has been given a company Covid Handbook explaining the rules and policies as well as what to do in the event of suffering with potential symptoms or living with someone who is displaying symptoms.”

Each employee is also required to take a temperature check on arrival at work and screens and / or masks have been adopted in areas or circumstances where two-metre distancing is not practically possible.

Mr Pask added: “Are our measures perfect? Possibly not. Could we have done things differently? With the benefit of hindsight, I am sure we could. However, we have done the best we could to try and protect our employees and provide a safe and secure working environment whilst safeguarding as many jobs as possible. I can confidently say that all our employees have gone above and beyond to get the job done whilst keeping themselves and their colleagues safe.”

There have been a number of positive Covid cases within the business.

“However, due to the responsible actions of all our employees, these cases have remained isolated to that individual on each occasion,” says Mr Pask.

“Fortunately, all our employees who have tested positive have been able to manage their symptoms at home, rather than requiring hospital treatment.

“Each of our employees has had their own personal challenges throughout the pandemic, whether due to underlying health issues, either personally or within their family, mental health, home schooling, or something else.

“As the furlough scheme was drawing to a conclusion [prior to the extension announcement], our order situation still had not improved sufficiently to retain all employees. As a result, we faced the unfortunate and difficult decision of having to make a number of redundancies. This is never an easy

decision to make and we lost good people in this

process.”

Grantham Engineering employs 115 people across three divisions – Invicta Vibrators, Mogensen and Grantham Electrical.

Mr Pask is proud of his company, which has been able to promote Grantham throughout the world by way of its international sales and supply chain.

“Pre-Covid we would often welcome international visitors to stay in Grantham and to enjoy our local hospitality and we look forward to being able to do so again when the easing of restrictions allows. We are extremely proud of our heritage and locality and we recognise that our achievements would not have been possible without the hard work and determination of all our employees, past and present.

“It has become customary at Grantham Engineering that we celebrate our major milestones with a party for all employees and retirees, to show our appreciation and acknowledge their contribution.

“It remains unclear as to whether we will be able to arrange a similar celebration this year, however, we will find a way to celebrate our 75th in a Covid-secure way as we continue to plan for the future.

“We are also aware that we are not alone in having had a difficult year. Whilst all businesses are at different points in their journeys, there are numerous businesses within Grantham that should be celebrated, from hair salons and barbers, gyms, retail outlets and those within the service industry, that have all successfully navigated this pandemic so far.

“Naturally, I take a particular interest in the local manufacturing sector and whilst Grantham’s manufacturing landscape has changed significantly over the last 75 years, Grantham should still be extremely proud of its continued manufacturing heritage.

“There are many businesses, like Grantham Engineering, that continue to put Grantham on the map on a national and international scale.

“These include those working in the energy sector, recycling, renewables, automotive, sign manufacturing, fragrance and scented products, drives and controls, automation and robotics, exhibition services and many more.

“As I am sure we are all acutely aware, the personal and economic effects of Covid are by no means over. However, with the national vaccination rollout gathering momentum, I hope that we can start to see some light at the end of what has felt like a very long tunnel.”