Firm loses Denton quarry appeal but says it will push ahead with plans

The company behind a planned 104ha quarry between Gorse Lane, Grantham, and Denton says it plans to push ahead with a much larger scheme, now that it has lost its appeal.

Mick George Ltd had sought to extract 5.65 million tonnes of limestone at the site over a 30-year period, which would then be back-filled with waste.

However, the Planning Inspectorate refused the appeal saying there was no need for the extra quarrying capacity, which would ‘use a significant area of best and most versatile agricultural land’.

Inspector Melvyn Middleton further commented: “Lincolnshire has more than adequate approved limestone reserves and potential inert waste capacity to meet an abrupt increase in demand from within the county and in neighbouring authorities, for a number of years.”

He also doubted Mick George Ltd would push ahead with using existing mineral rights in what is known as a ROMP scheme. But if it proceeded, he believed a ROMP scheme to be less harmful and less unpopular locally.

John Gough, planning director for Mick George Ltd said the Huntingdon-based company planned to issue a full statement, and added: “But we can confirm that we will be activating the historic ROMP scheme, which will be a significantly larger site.”

Gaile McMillan, chairman of campaign group GOLAG, said the community group was pleased the inspector agreed Lincolnshire had enough limestone and waste capacity and the fight has been: “harmful to the whole community.”

She hoped ROMP would not happen, commenting: “The destruction of productive arable land to extract low grade Lincolnshire Limestone cannot be justified and may well cause severe financial loss to the wider community, including existing quarries in the surrounding areas.”