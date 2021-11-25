The winner of Business of the Year was complimented on how well it had developed the business over the past five years.

BGB Engineering was said by sponsor and judge Oldrids and Downtown to have done well to expand during the challenges of the pandemic.

Richard Broadhead, managing director of Oldrids and Downtown, said: “Recently expanding into America, they have managed to grow despite the challenging conditions which have included Covid and supply chain issues.

“Our winners are keen to develop apprentices across their company, supporting the future recruitment within their business while developing young local people and also provide equipment to training colleges to allow them to train the engineers of the future.”

Nathan Flower, BGB production planner, dedicated the award to Brian Raynor, a production engineer with the company, who died a few days before the awards.

Nathan added: “This award is a massive boost for all the employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.

"We have been open throughout as a key industry during a difficult period for everyone, but we have adapted and continued to deliver. So a massive thankyou to all the employees.

“We have stabilised and have good growth prospects for the future so let’s hope the next 12 months are as successful and we are back here next year.”

James Tupper, BGB Engineering marketing manager, said the company is a major player in the renewables industry and a leader in the green revolution. He said it was playing its part in the circular economy by repurposing and reusing products and materials.