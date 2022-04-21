British Steel have renewed a major contract with Micronclean, which has one of its main laundry sites in Grantham.

The renewed contract means Micronclean will continue to provide the specialist clothing for more than 4,000 British Steel employers across the UK.

Chris Vaughan, British Steel’s safety, health, environment and quality director, said: "The safety and comfort of our employees, many of whom work in extreme conditions, is of paramount importance to us."

He added: "The improved garment designs that are integral to this renewed contract build on the knowledge and experience developed during our partnership with Micronclean and give our employees first class clothing that not only protects them but gives them the confidence to work in the environments they do.

"We’re pleased to have awarded this contract to Micronclean, another local Lincolnshire based company, and look forward to our partnership developing in the future."

This long term agreement will see Micronclean replace all the current workwear across the British steel business, and be responsible for the laundry operation and total management of the British Steel workwear arrangements.

Micronclean is a family-run firm which employs more than 450 people, most of whom are based across the company's three laundry sites in Lincolnshire, including Grantham.

The company specialises in laundered garment rental services for companies who operate in critical environments, such as industrial or cleanroom based.

Allison Smith, national sales manager at Micronclean said: "We’re delighted that this major contract has been renewed and we are looking forward to further developing our partnership with British Steel.

"We are currently in the process of ordering the newly designed garments with installation due to begin in May across all British Steel locations."

She continued: "We’ve had a fantastic response from British Steel employees during our partnership, especially those involved in wearer trials during the last three years which has allowed us to refine the design of the new garments so that they can offer comfort alongside long term protection by meeting the most stringent of safety requirements."

"The revised garment design is backed by Micronclean’s centralised laundering service which means that all garments are processed at the same plant, which generates quality and consistency in terms of inspection criteria, repair quality and wash processes so that all the garments we process remain in good condition for their agreed lifetime and are returned to the correct lockers time after time without fail."