A business is opening its doors to the public to promote engineering and manufacturing in the area.

Iconic Engineering Solutions, based in the Old Malthouse on Springfield Road, Grantham, is hosting an open day on September 10 from 10am until 3pm.

Jamie Clare, founder of the business, hopes that the day will help with promoting careers and interest in engineering in the Grantham area.

Iconic Engineering will hold another open day to promote manufacturing. (58840558)

He said: "We will have our CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine busy making parts for everyone to see and well as show off the 3D Printing that we do and the motorcycle parts business showing off parts in development.

"With that in mind everyone is welcome, families and students as well as bikers! If you have children or you are a student wanting to know more about the trade and the different training routes available then we can advise.

"We will have refreshments available, and our staff will be on hand to talk through what we do and the opportunities that are available in the industry."

To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/999820674243123

Last month, Iconic Engineering was one of seven businesses that opened up to promote manufacturing in the town.

