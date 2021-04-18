A charity music festival has announced six acts for the event.

Knipfest, taking place on August 7, raises money for various charities in tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41.

The festival, set to be held at Woodnook, home of Kesteven Rugby Football Club, has already sold over 300 tickets.

Knipfest has announced several artists that will be gracing the stage this summer, including Naturally Sourced, a local up-and-coming four-piece band, and The Element, another local, young, four-piece with oodles of drive and attitude.

Whiskey Rebellion were also confirmed. They are a lively bunch, performing a blend of gypsy Balkan/Celtic folk and a bit of punk for good measure.

Also announced was Crazy Ape, local legends who are still at it after 30 years treading the boards all over the world, with their infectious cover versions.

The Hound Dogs were also announced. The Midlands rockers are the liveliest three-piece rockabilly band you will ever see. All three brothers are awesome.

That ‘80s Rock Show will also be at this year’s Knipfest. The nostalgia filled, flux capacitor-powered six-piece play music from all of the ‘80s rock greats.

To find out more about the festival, visit www.knipfest.com/ or search for ‘Knipfest’ on Facebook.