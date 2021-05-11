A Grantham animal care provider is running pet first aid courses over the coming months.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? UK , will be running courses that provide basic first aid training for pets, starting in July.

Sara trained to become a qualified instructor for pet first aid after she was unable to find a local course.

Sara Barnes will be running pet first aid sessions. (47052050)

The course Sara is offering, a formally recognised level 2 qualification, is scheduled to take place on the following dates: July 11, August 8, September 12, October 10 and November 14. Each of these four hour sessions will be between 10am and 2pm.

Sara said: “Back in 2019, I was struggling to find an in person pet first aid course locally, so I decided to go and train to become an instructor.

“I then qualified and the pandemic hit. I decided not to go online like many others, as I felt the hands on experience of doing pet CPR and bandaging is really important.”

Each student will receive a certificate and their own set of equipment for use during the course, which will be held in the Barrowby Village Reading Room. All seating will be socially distanced in line with the government guidelines.

Sara continued: “With the increase in pet ownership over the course of the pandemic, I personally feel it is more important than ever that owners know how to do basic first aid on their pet and also have the skills to save their pet’s life, should something unfortunate happen as we all start venturing out and about more.

“And this will help reduce the waiting times at the vets as many pet owners can deal with many minor injuries themselves with basic training and a first aid kit.

“There are no emergency services for our pets if they suffer an accident, we are their first responders.”

Sara also offered a free tip to help if your pet is stung by a bee or wasp. She said: “You need to swipe across the stung with a credit/debit card to remove the stinger, then for bee stings make a paste of bicarbonate of soda and apply it, or for wasp stings apply some vinegar.

“Next apply an ice pack to the sting, wrapped in a towel. If the sting causes breathing difficulties or pain that persists seek advice from your vets."

To find out more and book your place on a course go to the events at Who Lets Your Dog Out? UK on Facebook, or go to the website www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com/first-aid