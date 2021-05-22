A business that revolutionised its range of services during the pandemic has celebrated the first anniversary of one of its new enterprises.

Noel Reeves, managing director of Rocket Global Ventures, celebrated the first birthday of Chapel House Pizza Co on Friday, one of five new companies that was formed to bring in revenue after his exhibitions business was rocked by Covid-19.

Chapel House Pizza began with Noel cooking pizzas from his Barrowby home and delivering them.

Chapel House Pizza celebrated their one year anniversary. (47331596)

He remarked that the business had gone from a “little pitch in the garden under a gazebo” to mobile pizza trucks.

He added: “What we’ve got now is brilliant and a real testament to the hard work that’s gone into it and to our customers who have supported us.

“It does feel surreal, but it feels great. To see people enjoying what we’re doing. Not just enjoying the food, but also enjoying following the journey.

Noel Reeves celebrates the anniversary of Chapel House Pizza. (47331631)

“Our business had been completely crippled by Covid, and something good coming out the back of it shows resourcefulness and what can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

“On the pizza side, we’re just focussing now on recruitment, building the team, expanding our opening times, getting the mobile sites out into the wider Lincolnshire area. Then we’ll be looking at expanding to more sites really.”

For more, visit: www.chapelhousepizza.co.uk