Four friends have joined together with Grantham School of Dance to bring their love of musical theatre to St Wulfram’s Church this month in their first concert as a new group.

The Fourtunes are Steve Sale, Rebecca Sale, Daniel Poole and Sonya Mahoney, who have been friends for over 25 years, having met in the Harrowby Singers.

They have since each been actively involved in local amateur dramatic groups, including Grantham Dramatic Society, Hi-Notes, St Peter’s Hill Players and many others.

Their first concert ‘Fourtunes and Friends’ will feature songs from Broadway and the West End, Chicago, Blood Brothers, Les Miserable and many more.

They will be joined by the Grantham School of Dance, Elaine and Adam Bishop, Hannah Saddington, Matthew Brown, Charmaine Galtress and Wendy Biggs, promising to bring some fantastic performances to the evening. The concert will also include ‘Mini Tunes’ Harry and Ella Sale and Amelia and Jake Poole who will be singing songs from Matilda and Oliver!

The concert takes place on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21 at St Wulfram’s Church at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £7 for under 16s, available in person from Grantham House or following the link Https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/49tWY7qRlu