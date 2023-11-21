A first consultation has been held to gather people's views on the future of Grantham market.

South Kesteven District Council held the consultation on Friday (November 17) at the Mayor’s Parlour.

It was to discuss the future of Grantham Market which is currently running at a loss.

Grantham Market. Photo: RSM Photography

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind, Grantham St Vincent’s) said: “We had over 40 people pop into the parlour to speak to us and fill in the questionnaires provided.

“It was great to see so many people, some of whom had significant experience as customers or stallholders.

“It was also good to have support from the Mayor, Councillor Mark Whittington and Councillor Paul Stokes, Councillor Patsy Ellis and Councillor Tim Harrison.

“Thanks to the Mayor's Parlour officers Chris and Anita.”

Another drop-in session will be held in the Mayor’s Parlour on Saturday, December 2 and questionnaires are being sent out to anyone interested.

Forms can be requested from Coun Morgan by calling 07398 156296 or email chartertrusteesgrantham@gmail.com.

The information will be collated at the SKDC Leisure Scrutiny Committee who have asked the Charter Trustees and Town Councils to consult on their local markets.

Charter Trustees, stallholders, local groups and neighbouring parishes will also be consulted.