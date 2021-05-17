First Covid death in more than a month recorded at Lincolnshire hospitals trust

Today (Monday) has marked the first COVID-related hospital death in 10 days in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals, as inpatient numbers have fallen.

The death was recorded in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT).

ULHT has also confirmed as of this morning that six patients are in its hospitals with coronavirus.

An illustration of the Covid-19 virus (47188993)

The last time a coronavirus death was recorded in the region was at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) on May 7, but before that it had been over a month.

There were no COVID-related deaths recorded last week (in and out of hospitals) in Greater Lincolnshire, with 307 cases – a slight drop on the previous week.

Pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues are reopening indoors as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues from Monday, May 17, part of the government’s roadmap, which is moving onto step three of four, ahead of all restrictions being lifted on June 21.

However, there are fears that the easing of restrictions will lead to an increase in the more transmissible Indian variant of coronavirus, which has led to an increase in hospitalisations in areas in the country such a Bolton, where mass vaccination and surge testing is ongoing.