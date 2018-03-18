First day of Grantham’s Mid-Lent Fair cancelled due to snowfall

Have your say

The opening of the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham has been cancelled today due to the weather conditions.

We have just spoken to Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook, who was due to officially open the fair this afternoon, who confirmed that organisers have been forced to cancel the fair today due to safety reasons.

He said: “The council officers and fairground showmen have surveyed the situation and have decided to cancel due to the inclement weather conditions.”

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) added: “A decision will be made tomorrow (Monday) to decide if the fair opens as planned.”

We will provide more details as we have them.