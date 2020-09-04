The first coronavirus hospital death has been recorded in Lincolnshire after 34 days without fatalities.

The latest NHS statistics report 144 cumulative deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, up from 143.

The figures mark the death as being reported on Wednesday, September 2.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (41339615)

Other trusts across the region report no further deaths.

It means the total cumulative number of hospital deaths is now 267.

The breakdown is as follows:

144 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up from 143)

4 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

118 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

Nationally, a further 11 people who tested positive for Coronavirus have died in hospitals in England, bringing the total to 29,596.

Hospital bosses said the patients were aged between 48 and 95 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.

