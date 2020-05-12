First death from coronavirus reported in Lincolnshire mental health facility

The first Covid-19 related death has been reported at a Lincolnshire mental health facility as national figures see the region’s death toll rise by five in 24 hours.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s first death was included in the latest daily government statistics today (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Sadly we can confirm that a patient who was being cared for in one of our mental health wards, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.