First death from Covid-19 in 22 days confirmed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
Published: 16:03, 24 September 2020
| Updated: 16:04, 24 September 2020
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death in 22 days.
NHS statistics published today (Thursday) show the death was registered on September 22, bringing the number of deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals run by ULHT to 145.
National figures showed 30 new deaths in England’s hospitals bringing the total to 29,838.
The latest data means there have been 270 hospital deaths across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire.