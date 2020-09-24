First death from Covid-19 in 22 days confirmed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has confirmed its first COVID-19 related death in 22 days.

NHS statistics published today (Thursday) show the death was registered on September 22, bringing the number of deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals run by ULHT to 145.

National figures showed 30 new deaths in England’s hospitals bringing the total to 29,838.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42345022)

The latest data means there have been 270 hospital deaths across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire.