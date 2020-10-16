First death from Covid-19 since end of September has been confirmed in South Kesteven

The first death from Covid-19 has been confirmed in South Kesteven since September 29.

The death was confirmed today in government figures which show an increase in confirmed cases in the district of 15, up to a total of 911 since the pandemic began.

Cases have increased by 176 in seven days in South Kesteven, with an increase of 50 in one 24 hour period on October 14.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42642086)

Derek Ward, director of public health, said: "We are seeing a significant increase in cases across the county, as is happening across the country. We should all remember to wash hands, cover our nose and mouth in indoor spaces and keep to the social distancing guidance. It's important to make sure we are minimising our risk of catching or passing on the infection."

Today Grantham College confirmed that it had nine cases of Covid-19 and a village secondary school has also confirmed a case of coronavirus .