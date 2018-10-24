There are only two days left to buy tickets for the first ever LotterySK draw which was set up to raise thousands of pounds for local good causes.

The first LotterySK draw is this Saturday October 27 and people have until 11.59pm on Friday to buy their tickets to ensure they are playing in the first draw.

Anyone who buys tickets for the new weekly on-line LotterySK before Saturday will also be entered into an extra draw to win one of family two tickets to Dick Whittington

pantomime in either Grantham or Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council says people have been rushing to buy their LotterySK tickets – with 1,418 tickets sold by

midnight on Tuesday.

LotterySK was launched by the council several months ago to raise thousands of pounds for charities and voluntary organisations within the district.

Players could scoop a £25,000 jackpot and 60 pence for every £1 ticket sold goes to good causes in South Kesteven - more than twice the proportion raised by the National Lottery.

So far, 61 good causes have registered as beneficiaries. The latest three to be approved are:

• Samaritans of Grantham

• The Deepings Rotary Club

• Grantham Sunshine Rotary

Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said:

“Three more good causes have joined LotterySK this week giving players even more choice of the organisations to support.

And thanks to the generosity of the wider community we have already sold over 1,400 tickets!

"This is a tremendous achievement by all involved particularly the good causes who have been working so hard to drum up support.

“There’s still time to get tickets for the first draw and every ticket sold is also an entry into a prize draw to win panto tickets.

"Players could win lots of different prizes including the £25,000 jackpot but the real winners every week will always be the

good causes who are raising money to fund their great work.

“There’s also still time for other charities and good causes to get involved. It’s free to join-up and the more tickets they sell the more money they’ll raise.”

Players have a one in 50 chance of winning one of the prizes which range from three extra tickets to the £25,000 jackpot.

When a participant chooses one of the good causes, the organisation receives a 50 pence donation, and 10 pence goes to a central ‘Community Fund’.

If no charity is chosen, all 60 pence goes to the fund.

People can sign up by direct debit or payment card and buy tickets for one, three, or six months.

Winners will be informed via email and will have the money transferred automatically to their chosen bank account.

Lottery management company, Gatherwell, is running the scheme for South Kesteven District Council.

To buy your tickets or register as a good cause visit www.lotterysk.co.uk