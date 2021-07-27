First Grantham Spud in a Pot challenge is a smashing success

A competition to see who could grow the heaviest weight in potatoes was a smashing success over the weekend.

The Spud in a Pot Challenge was the brainwave of Ian Selby who came up with the idea last year when he grew 2,000 potatoes during the pandemic.

Grantham councillor Ian decided he could sell the seeds to competitors and raise money for the Grantham Journal Children's Fund.

Spud in the Pot winners were Kathleen Peasgood and her partner Andrew Buckberry. (49630898)

The competition raised a total of £800 for the charity and included £190 raised from a raffle.

The grand weigh-in took place on Sunday at Harrowby United football ground. Participants had bought their seeds in March and April 2021.

The winner was a joint entry from Kathleen Peasgood and her partner Andrew Buckberry. Their entry weighed in at an amazing 3.4kg. The total combined weight of all the entries was about 35kg.

Sean Selby-Wells, who made the Spud in a Pot Challenge trophy with winner Andrew Buckberry. (49630896)

Kathleen said: "I’m very proud and honoured to be the first Spud in the Pot winner. I love the trophy, it’s very tactile and I’m going to have to think of a good name for him”.

Andrew added: “I was quite amazed at what potatoes were there underneath it, yes very pleased, it’s been quite an achievement to beat what we did”.

The junior entry was won by Dan Warren, aged 15. His entry weighed 0.7kg.

Trevor Richards came third in the Spud in a Pot Challenge. (49630885)

Ian said: "I am delighted that such a lot of people enjoyed the event and we have made a very nice amount for the Children’s Fund. It was a great fun event, and I was so very relieved we managed to complete the event as the rain held off despite heavy floods in London.

“May I express some sincere thanks. First, both of our sponsors have been brilliant, Downtown Garden Centre represented by Emily Simpson, and also Peter and Alison Rowley from Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments. Next our hosts Michael Atter, chairman of Harrowby United Football Club. Michael went the extra mile to help us out, especially on the day of the event. Sean Selby-Wells who made our fabulous trophy. Fellow judge Nigel Howitt. Diane Smith Graphic Design and Anita Selby on the raffle stall. To all our entrants for having a go, a big thank you. Also to the Mayor Councillor Dean Ward for his attendance."

Judge Nigel Howitt keeps a keen eye on the spuds. (49630894)