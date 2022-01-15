The first residents have moved into a new housing development which is taking shape in a village near Grantham.

Bellway is building 60 new homes at The Vale, off Grantham Road, Bottesford, with almost half of the 41 private homes on the scheme already sold off-plan.

The housebuilder is also delivering 19 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership, as well as providing more than half the land on the development as new public open space.

A computer generated street scene of Bellway's The Vale development in Bottesford.

The first homes on the development are now occupied, and work has begun on laying footpaths which will provide access to the green open space to the south of the site.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We were delighted to welcome our first homeowners to The Vale at the end of 2021.

“It has been great to see the start of a new community forming at The Vale, as people begin settling into their new homes.

“It’s easy to see why so many people have been keen to live here. The development works well because its location makes it easy for those commuting to work – within walking distance of Bottesford railway station and just a five-minute drive from the A1 – while the spacious layout and green open space on site makes it an attractive place to live.

“We’re expecting high demand for The Vale to continue, particularly now that the showhome is open.”

The showhome at The Vale is the three-bedroom Rosewood design, which is now open five days a week for potential home buyers to visit.

The Vale comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. There’s currently a choice of three, four and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom dormer bungalows available to reserve, with prices starting from £290,000 for a three-bedroom property.

More information can be found at https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/the-vale or by calling the sales team on 01949 222541.