Holly Humberstone’s debut album showcases the vulnerability of the singer with her gentle voice and metaphorical lyrics.

This Friday (October 13), the Grantham-born singer will release her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’.

Through an exclusive first listen, Holly’s first album did not disappoint as she gives us a glimpse into the feelings she has felt during stages of life, including a break up and the environments she has been in.

Holly Humberstone will be releasing Paint My Bedroom Black on October 13, 2023. Photo: Chuff Media

Throughout the album, Holly’s gentle voice really expresses what she is feeling in each song.

Take the track ‘Kissing in Swimming Pools’ for instance.

This is probably one of the slower paced tracks on the album, but it was a stand out for me.

The song allows you to take that minute to reflect on what is being sung.

Holly Humberstone performing at The Level, in Nottingham

As Holly sings ‘I would die for you’ and ‘I just want to be alone with you’, it expresses that longing to be with someone who you can’t be with anymore.

It also reflects on the parts you miss when you were with them.

The combination of Holly’s voice and the slower pace in this track really lets us into who she is.

It isn’t all sorrowful as Holly gives us the upbeat rhythm in her songs to crank up the volume to.

A familiarity that remained through the songs was the pick up of pace at the beginning and then a shift to a slower beat.

With this, it reveals the range of styles Holly can achieve in her songs.

It was great to hear a collaboration on the album with American singer and songwriter d4vd on ‘Superbloodmoon’.

The best thing with featuring artists on tracks is it gives us as listeners another perspective of what is being sung.

The collaboration between these two artists does this well.

Ultimately, Holly Humberstone’s album is an easy and relatable listen and I’m excited to see what she does next.

Rating: 8/10