Coronavirus: Government releases planning guide for reopening primary schools on June 1
Published: 13:23, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 13:24, 15 May 2020
No sharing of toys, removing everything from classrooms which can't easily be washed or wiped and limiting the books and resources children take home.
These are just some of the latest guidelines sent to schools by the government as they attempt to prepare for the phased reopening of the county's primaries.
The planning guide, published online on Thursday, is described as the 'next level down of detail' related to bringing back more children to classrooms since schools closed because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20.
More by this authorGrantham Reporter