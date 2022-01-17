The first Parkrun event held at Belvoir Castle was a success, with many taking part.

Belvoir Castle hosted its inaugural Parkrun event on Saturday morning and saw a strong turnout.

A total of 263 runners stretched their legs in the picturesque setting at the castle.

Runners enjoying the first Parkrun held at Belvoir Castle. (54313222)

The free event will now be held every weekend on Saturdays at 9am.

Runners will set out from the castle's visitor car park, and have the choice to walk, jog, or run the 5km course, with volunteers and spectators also encouraged.

Every week, runners will have the chance to grab a post Parkrun coffee at Belvoir Castle's Cafe Allez!, which will be giving participants special offers on drinks and food.

Although the event is free, runners are asked to register before coming to their first Parkrun, which can be done here: www.parkrun.org.uk/belvoircastle/

The Parkrun relies on the help of volunteers. If you are interested in helping, email: belvoircastle@parkrun.com

