The first phase of the work on the road network in Belton and Manthorpe is under way and should be completed by early September.

The work to remove the existing waterproofing layer on the first half of the bridge deck has now been completed.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 19), the new waterproof layer is to be applied, weather permitting.

The A607 in Belton. Image via Google Streetview (58709507)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "This is good news that the first part of these very precise works are reaching the first milestone.

"As our team continue to address and repair the bridge works, I would like to thank everyone for their continuing patience.

"What we are doing here is a large-scale rebuild that will mean better roads and a longer life for the bridge. We appreciate that there will be some inevitable disruption for road users in the area and we are trying to minimise that as much as we possibly can.

"These works are complex and difficult, but by using the correct planning and execution of our engineer’s expertise we can carry out all three phases of what need to happen in the shortest amount of time.

"As well as re-waterproofing and surfacing Belton Bridge, we will be excavating nearly a mile of current carriageway and rebuilding it using nearly 10,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

"The A607 through Belton and Manthorpe is starting to deteriorate and what we are doing is a huge positive for the area."

After the new waterproof layer is applied, the road on that side of the bridge will be reconstructed next week, and when this is completed, traffic access will be swapped over to the other side of the bridge.

This will be for the remaining essential re-waterproofing and reconstruction to be completed as soon as possible.

County highways says that as a result of the nature of the works and the time needed for material to cure in preparation for the wear and tear placed on them by traffic, there will be short periods of time where little will appear to be happening on the bridge.

The planned bridge works are due to be completed by early September. Once this is completed, the overall programme for the area will switch to phases two and three.

This will see the road reconstruction beginning from Monday, September 19 and continue until mid-November.

The three phases of work to take place are:

Phase 1 – Re-waterproofing Belton Bridge

Ongoing until early September

24/7 temporary traffic signals at both ends of Belton Bridge

Phase 2 – A607 in Belton

Monday September 19 for up to five weeks, weekday evenings only

Night-time road closure of A607 through Belton, between the two entrances to Belton village, from 7pm to 6am

Diversion route via A607 / A52 / A15 / A153, and vice versa

Phase 3 – A607 in Manthorpe