A Grantham man shut down parts of two roads to shoot part of his first feature film, which stars an Emmerdale actor.

Vassos Hadjigeorgiou, 39, closed Harlaxton Road and Alexandra Road as he filmed the first part of his project, titled Lovers of Death.

The film, written and directed by Vassos (known as Vas), features characters inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.

Vassos Hadjigeorgiou on set of Lovers of Death with actors Scott Anson and Danni Shepherd. Pictures by Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography. (46663748)

The lead roles are played by Scott Anson, of Emmerdale and The Bill, and Danni Shepherd, who has worked on projects with Netflix.

With the help of his production company, Underground TV , Vas began shooting Lovers of Death in Grantham last Saturday.

Although this is his first feature film, Vas has created documentaries for the National Health Service, National Trust and the ADHD Foundation.

Vassos Hadjigeorgiou on set of Lovers of Death. Pictures by Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography. (46663759)

He recently worked as a supporting artist on Landscapers, starring Olivia Coleman, which is being filmed in Nottingham. Vas also spent time working in Mumbai for UTV Motion Pictures, a major Bollywood film company.

Now concentrating his efforts on his first feature, Vas completed the one-day shoot in Grantham for the first part of Lovers of Death.

He said: “It’s the first part of a feature to showcase these two characters and I’ve spent many hours on these characters, so I knew what I wanted. I was very hands on.

“[The actors] were able to portray the characters really well, especially Danni my lead actress, because she’s a method actor and she’s a specialist in crying, so she just played the part so well.”

Lead actors Scott Anson and Danni Shepherd. Pictures by Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography. (46663762)

Vas explained that Lovers of Death revolves around a couple who are able to manipulate people.

He said: “The main guy is called Clyde [played by Scott Anson]. He is able to manipulate Bonnie, who is his on-screen lover. She’s a little bit like a little girl never grown up.

“Clyde lures Bonnie into his espionage thing where they kill people and they sort of ride that euphoric buzz of the ambience after they’ve killed people and take a slow get away.”

Vassos Hadjigeorgiou on set of Lovers of Death. Pictures by Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography. (46663765)

Vas is hoping to shoot the remainder of the film, which he says he is three quarters of the way written, in Lincolnshire and said that he “wants to try and capitalise on the beautiful landscapes that Grantham has”.

Vas continued: “It’s in Grantham, you see the street of Alexandra Road as they go to a disturbance outside, but it’s mainly inside. You’ve got St Wulfram’s in the background and it showcases Grantham I think.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in a position where I’ve been able to write and direct and produce my own stuff, and I’m editing it as well.

Vassos Hadjigeorgiou on set of Lovers of Death. Pictures by Gary Lindsay-Moore Photography. (46663756)

“Before, I was a cog in a machine which is sort of why I started my own company, so I could just work on my own stuff.

“I’ve directed a few bits before, mainly documentaries. I did do a few short films but it was always someone else’s script.

“I filmed a wonderful documentary at St Wulfram’s Church about a local guy who struggles with ADHD. A lovely story and I just fell in love with the fact that I could walk around the hometown where I was born and just see St Wulfram’s Church in the background, so I tried to include that.”

Vas is looking to launch a crowdfunder at some point to finance the rest of the film and has prior experience, having helped others set up similar campaigns.

Vas added: “The actors liked it. The crew were happy, so I want to keep building on this. I’ve got a few other scripts that I want to get produced, but I’d rather just do my own work now.

“ I walk around Grantham and I just have these ideas and I’m privileged enough to be able to put pen to paper and write decent scriptwork and see it through to fruition where I’m editing it and I’m directing it. That’s my passion, directing, that’s just what I love to do.

“The sky’s the limit really. I’m hoping this is going to get some serious recognition.”

Vas thanked his cast and crew, who made Lovers of Death possible.