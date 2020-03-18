Volunteers plant trees in Heroes Community Orchard in Grantham
The first trees were planted in a special orchard to commemorate Grantham’s role in D-Day during the Second World War.
Thirty trees were planted on Sunday by volunteers in the Heroes Community Orchard which can be found in Sedgwick Meadows next to Wyndham Park.
The volunteers were of all ages and some took part because of a special connection to the war.
