Leader says challenges are being met as first virtual meeting of full South Kesteven District Council is held
Published: 19:02, 14 May 2020
| Updated: 19:04, 14 May 2020
The district council held its first virtual meeting of the full council this afternoon.
More than 50 members of South Kesteven District Council took part in the video meeting with more members of the public, press and council officers joining the meeting.
Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of the council, opened the meeting by saying the local authority had set out three clear priorities that continue to guide it through the current coronavirus crisis.
