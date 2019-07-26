The new Savoy cinema in Grantham has enjoyed a successful opening week with customers snapping up tickets to see The Lion King and other blockbusters.

Savoy says that during the opening weekend it took more than 3,000 admissions. The Lion King was its most popular screening, with around 1,800 ticket sales.

Managing director of Savoy Cinemas James Collington said: “The opening of our new multiplex at Grantham has been exceptionally well received. Opening weekend box office performance was consistent with our other town centre sites, which is a fantastic result for a new site and clearly demonstrates the potential for the new leisure complex as the remainder of the vacant units become occupied.”

St Mary's Primary School children enjoy a trip to the new Savoy cinema in Grantham. (14117498)

A launch night attended by up to 200 invited guests took place last week at Grantham’s new Savoy multiplex cinema.

Guests included dignitaries from across South Kesteven and representatives of local organisations and businesses who were greeted by Mr Collington and members of the Savoy management.

Chairman of South Kesteven District Council Coun Jacky Smith unveiled a plaque outside the cinema to mark the occasion and later cut a ribbon to announce the official opening, following a champagne reception.

The guests then made their way to the main screen where the deputy leader of SKDC Coun Kelham Cooke said it was estimated 250,000 people would visit the cinema every year. He also said that he still hoped the likes of Nando’s and Wagamama could be persuaded to take up the restaurant space in the cinema. Guests were later invited to watch one of two films, the re-release of The Matrix or Horrible Histories – The Rotten Romans.

