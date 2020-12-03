The first colourful Advent windows have been revealed this week, marking the start of a tour throughout Grantham town centre.

First to reveal their masterpiece were the team at St Wulfram’s Church, with their bright message of ‘hope, peace, love, joy’.

The window was lit on Tuesday as December 1, followed on Wednesday by Living Health, in North Parade, with a fireplace scene.

Youngsters at Albion House Day Nursery have been collecting items for charity. (43381688)

Laura Cradduck and husband Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, are behind the Advent window tour project.

Laura said: “We’ve had wonderful feedback about the windows that have been revealed so far.

“A huge thank you again to everyone who is taking part.

Advent window at Living Health. (43390809)

“We will be revealing a new window each day on the St Wulfram’s Facebook page and Instagram.

“Every day during Advent a different town centre business or organisation will be lighting up their Advent windows to create a colourful Advent calender across the centre of Grantham.

“The windows will be lit one by one until the 24th and then all 24 will remain lit until January 6, to create a colourful evening tour.

“As more windows are revealed we’ll publish a map of all the locations.”

Revealing their window tonight (Thursday) is the Nobody Inn in North Street, and tomorrow’s big reveal is at National Junior School in Castlegate.

Saturday will be Reflect Recruitment in Market Place, Sunday is The Teaspoon Tea Company in High Street, Monday is Boyes in High Street, Tuesday is the Grantham Journal in Watergate, Wednesday is Grantham Picture Frames in Swinegate, and Thursday is Robert Holland Funeral Directors in St Catherine’s Road.

It is hoped that the Advent window tour lifts spirits in the run-up to Christmas in what has been a difficult year for all because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local businesses hope to reap the benefits of higher footfall following the second national lockdown which saw non-essential retailers forced to close their doors once again.