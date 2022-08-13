Eight members of staff at a fitness centre in Grantham have conquered the Three Peaks Challenge in 23 hours.

The members from the MPT Fitness and Performance centre in Grantham who completed the challenge included owner Steve Young, as well as Jessie Gould, Jake Burrows, Tom Rigby, Clara Watkin, Lewis Wallace, Karl Clark and Georgia Ayre.

The team began their journey at 8.45am on Friday, August 5, and climbed Ben Nevis before driving to Scafell Pike for their next climb.

They then drove to Snowdon and completed this climb on Saturday, August 6 at 7.50am.

The 8 members from Grantham completed the three peaks in under 23 hours. (58573746)

Steve Young, said: "Having had members compete in one, if not the toughest of challenges in the UK is an incredible achievement.

"All members have attended a pre-fitness vetting conducted in March by myself.

"As a former military physical training instructor specialising in mountaineering, it was crucial personnel understood what the physical and mental strain would be come the event.

"They’ve trained hard for six months.

"To achieve what we achieved, it’s truly remarkable what they’ve done.

"I’ve taken military personnel over mountains plenty of times on oversea expeditions and these members truly didn’t disappoint in the way they conducted themselves over that 23 hours and it has to be recognised."

The members raised over £2,500 through the challenge and donated it to the Ukraine Humanitarian Charity.

The three peaks challenge involves climbing the three tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales - in under 24 hours.

The members managed to climb each mountain in under four hours.

Steve added: "The pace was relentless on Ben Nevis, a pace I used to set for Royal Marine Commandos to execute.

"On reflection it's a very proud moment for myself and the team but also this town of Grantham.

"To demonstrate this with the right mindset, mentor and team players you can achieve beyond any imagination.

"We have to think about not only the walking but all the other minor details of being organised ready in all respects to execute each minute and hour.

"The focus, demand, sleep deprivation, challenged by adversity and mental resilience is fatiguing.

"They’ve blown me and this town away with such an achievement.

"It almost was borderline a military operation and I couldn’t be prouder."

MPT Fitness and Performance promotes adventure training as well as bootcamp sessions.

They support people in many different ways from confidence building to elite sports performance.

In total, it took the team 23 hours and five minutes to complete the challenge.