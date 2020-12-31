A fitness club in Grantham has told its members it is devastated that it must close for the foreseeable future because the county is now in tier 4.

Oceans Fitness on Dysart Road informed its members that it was closing at 6pm yesterday just hours after the Government announced Lincolnshire was moving from tier 3 to tier 4.

In a message to members the club said: "We are absolutely devastated to inform you that due to new government tier changes we will be closed from 6pm tonight until further notice."

Duncan Foster, director of Oceans, has been vocal in his disappointment that gyms haven't already opened. Photo: Google (38159005)

The club says the fitness sector has received little help from Government even though gyms have proven to be among the safest places to be during the pandemic.

The club said: "Please also be aware that our sector has had very little support from the government, apart from being offered expensive loans that must be repaid. We are delighted that we have been able to furlough our staff and have them keep the majority of their income through this period, despite the business still being required to pay the NIC and Pension costs relating to this.

"The arts and the hospitality sectors have received additional government financial aid that has not been made available to the health and fitness sector. UK Active this week described the sector as "on the brink" without proper support. Gyms have also been statistically proven as one of the safest places during the pandemic.

"We also know that being fit and healthy is one of the key ways in which you can fight Covid-19 should you be unfortunate and contract it. The only reason we raise this with our members is so you can all continue to be part of the community putting pressure on the government to allow safe forms of exercise to take place and the sector's regrowth to take place with proper support.

"We please ask you to stay with us through this last period of closure before we are able to get the vulnerable vaccinated and move on with our lives. We don't ask you for anything when we are shut but simply to be there with us when we are open.

"If you do that then we will come back and spend the end of 2021 getting everything back to normal and starting to improve your club as we had planned to in 2020 and all move from strength to strength together.

The club says that memberships are being paused and payments will not be taken while it is closed.