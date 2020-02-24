Fitness fans prepare for extreme charity workout at Grantham gym

Fitness fanatics are invited to join those pictured in a gruelling 45-minute training workshop for charity.

Curtis Gardener, owner of Frontline Fitness, in Lime Square Business Park, Grantham, is hosting the event, to raise funds for Help for Heroes, a charity that provides life-long support to service personnel and military veterans in the British Armed Forces.

The workout is not for the faint hardest though. Known as the Murph workout, it was created to honour the men and women that have fallen in the line of duty.

Frontline Fitness. (29504323)

The Murph workout in particular is specifically to honour Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. The extreme workout consists of a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and finishing with another one-mile run.

The event will take place at the gym on Saturday, February 29, and slots are still available.

For more information, find Frontline Fitness on Facebook.

