Lincolnshire-based St Barnabas Hospice has been nominated for five charity awards for its work in the community.

Following several awards wins last year, St Barnabas has received nominations for two of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the country.

The hospice has secured shortlists for both the East Midlands Charity Awards where it has picked up four nominations, including ‘Charity Director of the Year’ for Michele Duggan, Director of Income Generation and People, ‘Best Social and Digital Media’ and ‘East Midlands Charity of the Year’.