Five bed barn conversion with private woodland on the market for £975,000 in Hough-On-The-Hill near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 13:00, 09 February 2023

A five bed barn conversion is up for sale near Grantham.

The conversion on Gelston Road, Hough-on-the-Hill, is up for sale at £975,000.

Alongside the five bedroom, the conversion boasts five reception rooms and one bathroom.

The driveway. Photo: Zoopla
The driveway. Photo: Zoopla (62333323)

The property is set in three acres of land with its own private wood of 1.5 acres.

The five reception rooms include a home office and the lounge features a fireplace.

The family bathroom. Photo: Zoopla
The family bathroom. Photo: Zoopla (62333270)

There is a large gated driveway to the property, with a separate annex that comes with a solar panelled double garage.

On the first floor, there is the four double bedrooms and the master bedroom which comes with an en-suite with a bath and separate shower.

The outside. Photo: Zoopla
The outside. Photo: Zoopla (62333265)

Also on the first floor is a family shower room.

In the annex, there is a large studio above the garage, with further storage room and another office.

The en-suite. Photo: Zoopla
The en-suite. Photo: Zoopla (62333250)

The property is located in the "stunning and sought after peaceful village" in Hough-On-The Hill, located seven miles away from Grantham.

Anyone can view the property on Zoopla at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63416425/.

The office. Photo: Zoopla
The office. Photo: Zoopla (62333179)
One of the double bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla
One of the double bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla (62333174)
More of the inside of the property. Photo: Zoopla
More of the inside of the property. Photo: Zoopla (62333124)
The living room. Photo: Zoopla
The living room. Photo: Zoopla (62333050)
The dining room area. Photo: Zoopla
The dining room area. Photo: Zoopla (62333041)
The kitchen area. Photo: Zoopla
The kitchen area. Photo: Zoopla (62332990)
The private woodland. Photo: Zoopla
The private woodland. Photo: Zoopla (62333409)
The front of the property. Photo: Zoopla
The front of the property. Photo: Zoopla (62332942)
The front hallway. Photo: Zoopla
The front hallway. Photo: Zoopla (62332920)

The property was listed on Zoopla on February 7.

