Five bed barn conversion with private woodland on the market for £975,000 in Hough-On-The-Hill near Grantham
A five bed barn conversion is up for sale near Grantham.
The conversion on Gelston Road, Hough-on-the-Hill, is up for sale at £975,000.
Alongside the five bedroom, the conversion boasts five reception rooms and one bathroom.
The property is set in three acres of land with its own private wood of 1.5 acres.
The five reception rooms include a home office and the lounge features a fireplace.
There is a large gated driveway to the property, with a separate annex that comes with a solar panelled double garage.
On the first floor, there is the four double bedrooms and the master bedroom which comes with an en-suite with a bath and separate shower.
Also on the first floor is a family shower room.
In the annex, there is a large studio above the garage, with further storage room and another office.
The property is located in the "stunning and sought after peaceful village" in Hough-On-The Hill, located seven miles away from Grantham.
Anyone can view the property on Zoopla at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63416425/.
The property was listed on Zoopla on February 7.