A five bed barn conversion is up for sale near Grantham.

The conversion on Gelston Road, Hough-on-the-Hill, is up for sale at £975,000.

Alongside the five bedroom, the conversion boasts five reception rooms and one bathroom.

The driveway.

The property is set in three acres of land with its own private wood of 1.5 acres.

The five reception rooms include a home office and the lounge features a fireplace.

The family bathroom.

There is a large gated driveway to the property, with a separate annex that comes with a solar panelled double garage.

On the first floor, there is the four double bedrooms and the master bedroom which comes with an en-suite with a bath and separate shower.

The outside.

Also on the first floor is a family shower room.

In the annex, there is a large studio above the garage, with further storage room and another office.

The en-suite.

The property is located in the "stunning and sought after peaceful village" in Hough-On-The Hill, located seven miles away from Grantham.

Anyone can view the property on Zoopla at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63416425/.

The office.

One of the double bedrooms.

More of the inside of the property.

The living room.

The dining room area.

The kitchen area.

The private woodland.

The front of the property.

The front hallway.

The property was listed on Zoopla on February 7.