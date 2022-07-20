A modern five bedroom property has gone on the market for over £1 million near Grantham.

Nightingale House, which is located in Aisby, has been listed on Savills, and it includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, five reception rooms and a games/cinema room.

This detached family home is tucked away in the semi-rural village of Aisby, and was built in the late 1990s.

The property's expansive gardens offer beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

The interior is spread over two spacious floors, and offers a large open layout which is perfect to entertain guests.

Features of the interior include American red oak flooring in the ground floor reception rooms, entrance hall and kitchen and decorated to a high standard throughout.

On the ground floor of the house, the entrance hall features a staircase which leads to a 21ft drawing room, dining room and a cloakroom with a WC.

The accommodation includes an open plan kitchen, utility room, sitting room, conservatory and study.

On the upper floor, there is the master bedroom which includes a dressing room and en suite bath.

There is also another bedroom with an en suite, two double bedrooms and a family shower room.

Then there is the annexe which includes a bed and sitting area, with double doors opening on to decking and garden.

The annexe also has a shower room and dressing room.

A further external door leads to an entrance hall with a storage cupboard and another shower room.

Furthermore, there are stairs to the first floor which leads to the cinema/games room.

Aisby is located approximately eight miles away from Grantham which is not only perfect for enjoying walks around the uplands of South Lincolnshire, but Grantham offers excellent train links to London and Leeds in approximately just over an hour.