A property with a large open plan living space has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom property in Waterside Drive, Grantham, is on offer for £1.3 million.

The home is split level with three bedrooms in the main part of the house, with two that offer en-suites.

The principal bedroom has a Juliet balcony which overlooks the back garden.

The property has two reception rooms, with the main sitting room in the lower level of the house boasting a double sided aquarium, double height ceilings with folds to the patio and an 18-inch steamline burner.

One of the spacious reception rooms.

Next to the sitting room is a bedroom/office, storage room and wine cellar.

A double sided aquarium is in the main lower sitting room.

The dining room includes bi-folds doors onto the newly laid patio area with a glass balustrade that flows into the also newly fitted kitchen which extends 18 metres.

The kitchen expands over 18 metres.

The kitchen expands over 18 metres.

A sitting area is intertwined in the 18 metre kitchen.

There is also a curved wood burning fire with a living area and bay window seating area.

With a large utility room and walk-in pantry, this property boasts spacious living.

The two other double bedrooms of the property are located in the integrated annex.

This part also includes a bathroom, large living room, log burner and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

Outside of the property, the garden includes a vegetable garden and there is also parking for six or more cars, alongside a detached triple garage.

The seperate kitchen in the integrated annex.

The home also includes CCTV throughout it.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61900398/

The principal bedroom includes a balcony looking onto the back garden.

The garden includes a vegatable garden.

The glass doors open onto the garden space.

The property was first listed on Zoopla on June 13, 2023.