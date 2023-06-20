Five-bedroom property in Grantham with spacious living on market for over £1 million
A property with a large open plan living space has gone on the market.
The five-bedroom property in Waterside Drive, Grantham, is on offer for £1.3 million.
The home is split level with three bedrooms in the main part of the house, with two that offer en-suites.
The principal bedroom has a Juliet balcony which overlooks the back garden.
The property has two reception rooms, with the main sitting room in the lower level of the house boasting a double sided aquarium, double height ceilings with folds to the patio and an 18-inch steamline burner.
Next to the sitting room is a bedroom/office, storage room and wine cellar.
The dining room includes bi-folds doors onto the newly laid patio area with a glass balustrade that flows into the also newly fitted kitchen which extends 18 metres.
There is also a curved wood burning fire with a living area and bay window seating area.
With a large utility room and walk-in pantry, this property boasts spacious living.
The two other double bedrooms of the property are located in the integrated annex.
This part also includes a bathroom, large living room, log burner and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room.
Outside of the property, the garden includes a vegetable garden and there is also parking for six or more cars, alongside a detached triple garage.
The home also includes CCTV throughout it.
For more information on the property, go to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61900398/
The property was first listed on Zoopla on June 13, 2023.