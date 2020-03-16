A fire which started on an industrial estate in Grantham this morning has caused severe damage to five vehicles.

Four fire crews attended the incident in the early hours of this morning.

There was also light damage by heat to two nearby buildings on Alma Park Road.

Fire news (31732010)

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish the fire.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more FireGrantham