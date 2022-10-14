Five dead swans identified on the canal are set to be removed.

The Canal and River Trust say they have identified five dead swans between Bottesford and Harlaxton on Grantham Canal and have organised their removal.

Last week, the trust commissioned contractors to remove one dead cygnet from Denton Wharf on Grantham Canal, but could not access a second dead bird in Denton Reservoir.

A swan was found dead in Denton Reservoir. Image by Michelle Parnell. (59645345)

A spokesperson for the trust confirmed that a contractor has been notified of the five dead swans that have been identified and said that they were expected to be removed next week.

Some residents raised concerns over avian flu after multiple dead swans were first spotted over two weeks ago.

However, it is not clear if Defra, the Government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, would be testing the dead birds for the disease.

Another two swans were seen dead between A1 bridge and the drift stretch of Grantham Canal. Picture by Sarah L Comerford (59654749)

The first confirmed positive cases of avian flu in Lincolnshire were confirmed in the Ancaster area on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Susan Lloyd of Grantham, said: “Today, I counted five dead swans on Grantham canal, between the drift bridge and Denton wharf bridge and also one dead on Denton reservoir.

“It is upsetting but more importantly very worrying that nobody is clearing the carcasses away.

"It’s surely got to be an environmental health hazard. In two instances an animal had dragged the carcass onto the towpath to eat it."