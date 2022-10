More news, no ads

A 5ft python has been reported missing in Grantham.

The python, named Jasper, was reported missing on the Grantham UK Lost and Found Pets in Sunningdale, Grantham.

The snake escaped through an open window this morning (October 31).

The 5ft python Jasper. (60327394)

If you have any information contact Alissa on 07771265922.