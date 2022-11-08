Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Five-foot python turns up in Grantham owner's bath tub a week after it went missing

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:26, 08 November 2022
 | Updated: 11:31, 08 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A five-foot python that went missing a week ago in Grantham has been found safely in the owner's bath tub.

Jasper the python was reported missing on the Grantham UK Lost and Found Pets on October 31 in Sunningdale, Grantham.

He was found yesterday (November 7) in the owner's bath tub.

The 5ft python Jasper. (60327394)
The 5ft python Jasper. (60327394)

Alissa, who reported the snake missing on the page, in a Facebook comment said: "He turned up in the bath so no idea where he had been before that."

Animals Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE