Five-foot python turns up in Grantham owner's bath tub a week after it went missing

A five-foot python that went missing a week ago in Grantham has been found safely in the owner's bath tub.

Jasper the python was reported missing on the Grantham UK Lost and Found Pets on October 31 in Sunningdale, Grantham.

He was found yesterday (November 7) in the owner's bath tub.

The 5ft python Jasper. (60327394)

Alissa, who reported the snake missing on the page, in a Facebook comment said: "He turned up in the bath so no idea where he had been before that."