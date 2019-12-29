'Five for the price of one' says supporter of the Grantham Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign
Published: 14:00, 29 December 2019
A supporter of the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign captured "five for the price of one" in this picture.
The reader, who asked to remain anonymous, pointed out that motorists were parked on zig-zags lines outside Dudley House School, in Dudley Road, Grantham, on a school day.
- If you spot the work of a 'Dozy Parker' please send a photo and details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with 'Dozy Parker' in the subject line.
