'Five for the price of one' says supporter of the Grantham Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:00, 29 December 2019

A supporter of the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign captured "five for the price of one" in this picture.

The reader, who asked to remain anonymous, pointed out that motorists were parked on zig-zags lines outside Dudley House School, in Dudley Road, Grantham, on a school day.

A 'Dozy Parker' at work in Dudley Road, Grantham. (25417057)
