Lane reopens on A1 near Grantham following crash involving lorry

By Katie Green
Published: 13:01, 14 April 2023
A lorry has been involved in a crash on the A1.

One lane was closed following the incident near the Little Ponton turnoff on the A1 northbound, the AA reports. The lane has since reopened.

There has also been a fuel spillage on the road.

Delays are reported on the A1 northbound. (62154024)
The AA reported five miles of traffic going back towards the Colsterworth turn off with delays of 35 minutes.

Traffic reported to be getting back to normal.

