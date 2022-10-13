A further five arrests have been made after a 24-year-old man was assaulted in Grantham, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Nathan Ford-Pain was attacked on Saturday, October 1, on Belton Lane, Grantham while walking home with his girlfriend and suffered a serious head injury.

Lincolnshire Police says it arrested a 21-year-old man on October 6, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on October 7, and another 17-year-old boy arrested on October 11.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

All four have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and have been released on bail.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on October 11 on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has now been released on bail.

Previously, a 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the assault was reported.

Nathan underwent a lifesaving operation last week at a Nottingham hospital and remains in a coma in intensive care.

His friend and work colleague Luke Cook has since sent up a GoFundMe page to help Nathan with his recovery.

Nathan's family have thanked people for their support.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses. Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 28 of Saturday, October 1.