Five more cases of Covid in South Kesteven recorded

Cases of Covid have increased by five in the last 24 hours with 17 new cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire for the second day in a row this week.

Today, national cases increased by 2,524 to 4,393,307, while deaths rose by 33 to 127,307.

Coronavirus has increased by 17 cases in Lincolnshire. (46333582)

Health bosses have said they understand people will need to “blow off steam” after being cooped up over the past year, but urged them not to go “too far” after a series of incidents this weekend.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said the vast majority had been more compliant than expected throughout the whole pandemic, but as restrictions are relaxed he urged people to keep to the rules.

Around 15 per cent of Lincolnshire’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, health bosses have said.

Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director for public health Andy Fox said the latest figures showed just under 100,000 people had received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – 97,984.

In national news, the European Medicines Agency says it has found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots.

But the EMA also said the “overall benefit-risk remains positive”.

India’s addition to the UK’s “red list” of banned countries due to rising COVID cases and concerns over a new variant may have come too late, the UK’s former chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Mark Walport told the BBC he believed the new variant was “more transmissible” and there were “good reasons” for keeping it out of the UK.

Some police forces did not follow self-isolation rules last year due to “confusion” and fears over lack of staffing, according to a report.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said some forces “did not appear to follow the national requirement for self-isolating for test, track and trace”.