Five more deaths from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:46, 24 April 2020
 | Updated: 16:05, 24 April 2020

More than 90 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

A further five fatalities were confirmed today (April 24) as the death toll reached 91.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said all of those who died had underlying health conditions.

