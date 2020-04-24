Five more deaths from coronavirus confirmed by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 15:46, 24 April 2020
| Updated: 16:05, 24 April 2020
More than 90 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.
A further five fatalities were confirmed today (April 24) as the death toll reached 91.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said all of those who died had underlying health conditions.
