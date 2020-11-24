Five more deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Lincolnshire hospitals

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

Five more deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Lincolnshire hospitals today (Tuesday).

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust confirmed the deaths while there has been a total of 16 deaths in Lincolnshire in the last 24 hours with one more death in South Kesteven.

Latest coronavirus figures. (43239721)

There have been 118 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire confirmed and 22 more cases in South Kesteven.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 11,299 to 1,538,794, while deaths rose by 608 to 55,838.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln has more than halved this week. It currently has 61 coronavirus cases — 58 students and three staff.

Lincolnshire’s health bosses won’t be drawn to guess which tier the county will end up in once the national lockdown ends on December 2. However, they should find out this Thursday.

The man in charge of care homes in Lincolnshire said extra precautions are still needed for visitors, besides twice-weekly rapid testing, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined in his winter plan on Monday.

In national news, new figures show weekly COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales are at the highest level since May.

The transport secretary announced that international visitors will be able to reduce their quarantine time by more than half from December 15, provided they purchase a COVID-19 test after five days.