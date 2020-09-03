Five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Lincolnshire

There have been five new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire confirmed today (Thursday) - two of which are in South Kesteven.

The latest government figures show that there are 2,693 cases in Lincolnshire, an increase from 2,688. South Kesteven's cases have risen from 453 yesterday to 455 today.

Hospital data has also confirms there have been no further deaths, meaning 34 days without fatalities.

Corona virus: vial with corona virus, and stock chart covid-19. (41423361)

The government’s own dashboard, which includes deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents which take place outside of hospital or in facilities outside the county, also showed no new fatalities.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that 76 previously reported COVID-19 deaths across the region had been wiped from the statistics following a government review last month.

Nationally, government data showed cases increased Thursday by 1,735 to 340,411 and deaths rose by 13 to 41,514.

