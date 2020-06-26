Five people in Grantham win cash on postcode lottery
Published: 16:23, 26 June 2020
| Updated: 16:25, 26 June 2020
Five people in Grantham are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Denton Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when their postcode NG31 7JH was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Friday)
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.
