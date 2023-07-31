Home   News   Article

Five people injured in crash at Sedgebrook which closed part of A52 for nine hours

By Katie Green
Published: 12:58, 31 July 2023

Five people were injured in a crash yesterday (Sunday) that closed the A52 for nine hours.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident, involving a Kia and Vauxhall Astra, on the A52 at Sedgebrook at 11.25am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed until around 8.30pm.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 172 of 30 July.

